Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $1.66 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 2.32% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPDB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDB opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

