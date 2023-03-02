Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PST. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000.

Shares of PST stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $23.91.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

