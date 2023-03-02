Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 84,600 Shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) by 282.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Banyan Acquisition were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

BYN stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Banyan Acquisition Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

