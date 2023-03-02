Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

BATS CNYA opened at $33.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.