Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $754,000 Position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.23% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPVF. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 305,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of IPVF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.