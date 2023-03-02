Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEFA opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

