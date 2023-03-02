Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.75.

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.08. 420,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$38.39 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.44.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

