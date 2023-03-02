Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ceconomy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.87.
Ceconomy Company Profile
