Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.87.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

