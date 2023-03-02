CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.93 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $84.63 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031183 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00220656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,530.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

