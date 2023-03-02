Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cellnex Telecom from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $18.64 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

