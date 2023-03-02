Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO James J. Kim Purchases 908 Shares

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) CEO James J. Kim acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,670.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,689.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

CVCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

