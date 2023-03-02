Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Certara stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

