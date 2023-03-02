Chia Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Chia has a total market cap of $259.67 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $39.05 or 0.00166558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,649,669 coins and its circulating supply is 6,649,477 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

