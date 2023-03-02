China Yuchai International’s (CYD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Greenridge Global

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Greenridge Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for China Yuchai International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
CYD stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.