China Yuchai International’s (CYD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Greenridge Global

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Greenridge Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for China Yuchai International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CYD stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

