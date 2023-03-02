Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.61. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.