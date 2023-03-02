Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $16.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Cinemark Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

