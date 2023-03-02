Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 2.1% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Cintas worth $107,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cintas by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 77,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $433.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.85. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.