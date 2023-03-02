Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

CLFD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Clearfield by 13,834.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 313,493 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.