CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $157.25

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.25 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.77). CLS shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.79), with a volume of 423,141 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 205 ($2.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.13 million, a PE ratio of 470.32 and a beta of 0.87.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.