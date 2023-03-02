Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 808.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

NYSE CCEP opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.