Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Reaches $59.14 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $59.14 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

