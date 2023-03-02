CoinLoan (CLT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,918.47

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $7.95 or 0.00033870 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $19,918.47 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00424242 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,733.38 or 0.28675941 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.