Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 32.78% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRND. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TRND opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

