Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 129,773 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 229.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.41.

