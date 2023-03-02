Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 159,325 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 108,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

