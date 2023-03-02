CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 461,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,761,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

CommScope Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

