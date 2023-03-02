CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 461,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,761,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
CommScope Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.