Comparing Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kalera Public has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 10.86% 6.41% 4.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kalera Public and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $1.17 billion 0.27 $99.18 million $0.29 17.38

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kalera Public and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kalera Public presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries. The Grain segment produces and markets soy and corn. The Sugarcane segment includes the sale of the raw product. The cattle raising segment consists of producing and selling beef calves after weaning, which characterizes the activity as breeding and fattening of cattle. The cotton segment is engaged primarily in the production and sale of cotton lint and seed. The Other segment engages in corporate activities. The company was founded on September 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

