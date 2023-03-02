Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $558.65 million and $6.43 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

