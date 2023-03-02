COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Down 97.3% in February

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the January 31st total of 21,550,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COMSovereign Stock Down 12.2 %

COMS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 316,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 272.74% and a negative net margin of 1,226.47%. On average, research analysts predict that COMSovereign will post -138 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

COMSovereign Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.