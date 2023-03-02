Concordium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $502,708.78 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $74.52 million and $502,708.78 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

