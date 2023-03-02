Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $568.42 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $568.42 million and $292.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,383.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00410581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00088835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00653526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00565834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00179875 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,402,753 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,530,343,752.097104 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22420383 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $366,327,815.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

