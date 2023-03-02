Contrasting Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toast and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $2.73 billion 3.45 -$275.00 million ($0.69) -26.68 Shutterstock $827.83 million 3.22 $76.10 million $2.07 35.95

Shutterstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

50.8% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Toast has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -10.03% -24.09% -15.73% Shutterstock 9.19% 25.45% 13.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toast and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 7 8 0 2.44 Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.01%. Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $96.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Shutterstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Toast.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Toast on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

