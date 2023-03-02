Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.496-3.553 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.86. The stock had a trading volume of 388,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.15 and its 200 day moving average is $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.