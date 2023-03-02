Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.86. The company had a trading volume of 388,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.51.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

