Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.24

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $70.93, with a volume of 614717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

