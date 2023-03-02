Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

