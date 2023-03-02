CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JMP Securities

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
CorMedix Stock Up 6.2 %
CorMedix stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
