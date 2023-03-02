CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JMP Securities

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CorMedix Stock Up 6.2 %

CorMedix stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

CorMedix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

See Also

