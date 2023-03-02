Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.12. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 1,255,083 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after buying an additional 17,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,812,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,633 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,799,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 468,048 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

