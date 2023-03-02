Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as high as C$1.75. Coro Mining shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 84,487 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15.

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

