Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Up 51.1% in February

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Cosan Stock Down 0.7 %

CSAN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 308,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cosan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

