Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $11.85 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.85 or 0.00052951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and $133.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

