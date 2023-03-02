Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinus LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

