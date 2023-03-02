Cowen Boosts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $210.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $174.39 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,375 shares of company stock worth $5,593,739. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,061,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

