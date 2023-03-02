Cowen Raises Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $6.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.47.
Taboola.com stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $792.92 million, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
