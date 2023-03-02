Credit Suisse Group Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $10.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.23.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,322,000 after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

