Critical Analysis: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 186.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.89 $109.17 million $1.53 33.86 Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.40 $653.61 million $5.99 18.69

Profitability

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 23.28% 8.98% 3.49% Camden Property Trust 45.94% 13.32% 7.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden Property Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67

Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $139.62, indicating a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

