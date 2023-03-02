CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.08.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $120.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

