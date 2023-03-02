CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.
CTI BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $690.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
