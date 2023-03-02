CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the period. CTO Realty Growth comprises approximately 0.7% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of CTO Realty Growth worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 208.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 118,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 285,743 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

NYSE CTO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

