Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the quarter. Cutera comprises about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Cutera worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 58.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,103 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $231,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair began coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 233,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,761. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 299.32% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

